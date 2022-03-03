Steven Mcgarry Sells 15,016 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26.

SLM stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

