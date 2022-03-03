Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €16.05 ($18.03), but opened at €16.77 ($18.84). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.87 ($18.96), with a volume of 896 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

