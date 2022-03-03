stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

