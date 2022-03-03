Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

