Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.
Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
