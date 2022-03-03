Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STER opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 234,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
