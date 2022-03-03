Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STER opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 234,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

