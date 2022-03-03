STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of STERIS worth $114,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 180.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $242.17 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

