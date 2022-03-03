Stephen Paul Koch Sells 24,474 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RS opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.