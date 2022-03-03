StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.