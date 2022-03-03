Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 269,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

