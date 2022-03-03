Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Stantec stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,544. Stantec has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

