Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Trading Down 4.2%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.