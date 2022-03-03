Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.40

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.60), with a volume of 122222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.75 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

