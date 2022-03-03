STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $82.30 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

