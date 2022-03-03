S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 106,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,521. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.