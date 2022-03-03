SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

