Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $11,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

