Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $30,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

CAKE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

