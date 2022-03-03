Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

