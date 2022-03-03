Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 19,589 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.58%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

