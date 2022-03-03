Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 81,927 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

