Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 8,238 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SQ opened at $124.26 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.84, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

