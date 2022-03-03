SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SPYR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About SPYR (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.