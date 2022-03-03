SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 111,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,947. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

