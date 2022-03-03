Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

SPT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,029. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,203. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

