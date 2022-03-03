Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,818 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 334,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

