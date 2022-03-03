Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 25,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.