Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.43).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 228.60 ($3.07). 1,005,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.17).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

