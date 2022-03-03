Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

SPIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Spire has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

