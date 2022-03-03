Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.67.

Spin Master stock opened at C$46.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$34.15 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.