Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.23. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 3,816,719 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.