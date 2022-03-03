SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 516,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,403,017 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $71.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

