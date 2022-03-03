SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.66

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.66 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

