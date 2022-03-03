SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.81. 3,147,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,935,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $186,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

