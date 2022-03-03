Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 11,381 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $116,416 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

