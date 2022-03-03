South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 79.4% in February

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Beach Spirits stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 49,853,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,458,781. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

About South Beach Spirits (Get Rating)

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.