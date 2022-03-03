South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 79.4% in February

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
South Beach Spirits stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 49,853,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,458,781. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About South Beach Spirits
