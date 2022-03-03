Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Up 4,694.0% in February

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a growth of 4,694.0% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.