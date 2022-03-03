Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $359.00. The stock had previously closed at $264.69, but opened at $207.00. Snowflake shares last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 459,582 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average is $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

