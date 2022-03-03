Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $45.22 on Thursday, reaching $219.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.20. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

