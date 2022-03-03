Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.
Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $45.22 on Thursday, reaching $219.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.20. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.
In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
