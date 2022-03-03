Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $344.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.48.

NYSE SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average is $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

