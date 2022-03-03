Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,442 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

SNN stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

