Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,442 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.
SNN stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
