SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $755.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
