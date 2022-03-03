Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 512,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 220,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

