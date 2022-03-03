Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHTDY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,400. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

