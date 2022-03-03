Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHTDY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,400. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.
