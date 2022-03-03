Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,308. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

OMIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.