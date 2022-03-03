Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,308. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64.
OMIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
