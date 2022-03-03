SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SING stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
