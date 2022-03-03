SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 3,520.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,605,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SING stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

