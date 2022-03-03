SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 65.1% in February

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

