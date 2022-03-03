Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

