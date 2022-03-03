Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,662 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.20. 1,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

