Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.55.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares in the company, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

