Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.77.

TSE:SIA opened at C$14.96 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 48.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

